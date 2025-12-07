Northwest Examiner

M Peters
1m

I was there today and it was fabulous! So many people to see art, we should only applaud the event in my opinion. Yes it was crowded but I was able to move on to a less crowded area and then circle back. It was exciting. I loved being able to talk with many of the artists in attendance who were happy to discuss their art. I walked to the venue and yes, parking does appear to be a challenge. Overall it was a wonderful event. There were food trucks in attendance, and they seemed to be doing a bustling business. I recommend.

Don
23m

There were so many people in attendance it felt claustrophobic and unsafe should an emergency arise. Never again

1 more comment...

