This week, something inspiring happened: A group of local Catlin Gabel students joined nearly 300 other supporters from Bird Alliance of Oregon, Oregon Wild and other groups at the State Capitol in Salem on Wednesday. They were there to rally for the 1.25% for Wildlife (HB 4134) bill and meet with local lawmakers to convince them why protecting Oregon’s environment and wildlife is such an important issue to them.

The local students I saw spoke eloquently and passionately about why they love this state and its precious environment, how they believe wildlife and all creatures deserve to be protected and their hope that Oregon’s future will be one of bipartisan compassion and caring demonstrated by passing this bill. They were well-informed and spoke from the heart, and in some cases, they knew more about the bill’s economic benefits and how Oregon’s transient lodging tax funding actually works than some of the legislative staffers they met with.

For some, it was an argument they made once before, when a bill was floated to consistently fund wildlife conservation last year, only to be blocked in the final days of the session. Once again, these students showed up to demonstrate why this initiative deserves to pass.

At this writing, the fate of HB4134 is unknown, but witnessing these students and their commitment to Oregon’s future was inspiring, and should give us hope for the next generation.

What wasn’t so inspiring was the reception these students received by some of their representatives. Rep. Shannon Isadore (Oregon House of Representatives, District 33, which includes Northwest Portland) left her staffer to tell her young constituents that she was a “no” vote, without an explanation for why. Isadore’s “no-show-but-it’s-a- no” stance was lesson about representation and the realities of navigating the whims of lawmakers.

But the reverse may also is true. The next generation will draw from its experience as it learns how it can make a difference that matters in the future.