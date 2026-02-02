Northwest Examiner

Talia Giardini
1h

Are these new programs? Wildlife is important and noble, but Oregonians aren’t in the mood for another “minuscule” tax right now. The phrase that’s being used to describe Oregon’s current taxation is “death by 1000 cuts.” 35% of us (if that number is correct) will continue to pay these taxes when we travel to the coast or other places in the state. I would support this except Im tired of being nickeled and dimed from every level of government and it’s just not a priority to many Oregonians right now.

JM Johnson
3h

How does this differ from ODFW and other government agencies that already exist? While trying to restore tourism is it the best practice to increase the cost of visitors to our state?

