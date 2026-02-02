For creatures great and small that rely on a healthy environment to thrive, these are dark days indeed. Climate change, accelerated extinction, diminishing biodiversity and constant threats of more exploitation and destruction are threatening wildlife and the ecosystems they depend on to thrive.

But locally, there is a glimmer of hope. Proposed Oregon House Bill 4134 or “1.25% for Wildlife” is a solid way forward to help raise funds from the statewide tourism tax to provide much-needed support for wildlife locally and throughout the state.

Let’s be clear, this is not a cost of living increase. The majority (65%) of the funding would come from out-of-state visitors who pay a state transient lodging tax when they come to enjoy and share in the bounty of our great state. And for those who argue such a move would hurt tourism, think again: Oregon has the third lowest state lodging tax rate among all 50 states, and raising that rate by a miniscule 1.25% would not change that. For visitors who partake in the state’s natural resources, this bill provides a stable and fair avenue for them to contribute in an equitable way.

And what a small price to pay. The 1.25% for Wildlife bill will fund critical actions and programs essential to the continued survival of many of Oregon’s most vulnerable native birds, fish and animal species, including:

State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP). Advances a visionary plan that identifies over 300 species and 11 habitats that are at risk in Oregon, and outlines a recovery strategy.

Wildlife Stewardship Program: Supports wildlife rehabilitation facilities and other stewardship priorities.

Wildlife Connectivity Program: Supports wildlife passage and helps overcome habitat fragmentation. Locally, Forest Park Conservancy and other regional players have been working hard for years to try to connect natural areas like Forest Park with the greater coast range for the benefit of migrating elk and other species.

Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund: Engages communities in the outdoors and important conservation projects, which ultimately helps support state tourism and attracts outdoor recreation dollars.

Anti-Poaching efforts: Supports capacity for the Department of Justice and state police to address poaching and seek justice from those who perform such cruel and destructive acts.

Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistant Grant Program: Provides resources to help reduce conflict and improve coexistence with critically endangered wolves.

Invasive Species Response: Addresses chronic gaps in detection and removal of invasive species.

Oregon Conservation Corps: Addresses wildfire risks, working toward threat reduction, community resiliency and workforce development.

Along with leading environmental organizations such as Oregon Wild, Bird Alliance of Oregon and many others, this bill enjoys a rare measure of bipartisan support. That speaks to its common-sense approach for sustainably funding important programs meant to conserve and restore Oregon’s 300+ vulnerable species.

But we aren’t out of the woods yet. Local legislatures need to hear from those who believe in giving wildlife a fighting chance, encouraging them to support this bill. Here’s how you can contact Gov. Kotek, your state legislators (especially state senators) and voice your support for HB 4134. If you represent a local business, consider also signing on to this important effort.

Investing in Oregon’s natural legacy is an idea whose time has come. 1.25% for Wildlife could transform it into a reality.

Read all the news at NW Examiner