Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ruby reichardt's avatar
ruby reichardt
2d

It’s really good. I’m ecstatic. We have been very patient.

To be met by an army of rangers, making sure a gaggle of chiahuahas are not one minute off leash, while their owners try to unknot the ensuing chaos, to witness people being cited for throwing a frisbee with their dog- while 25 yards away outside of the park perimeter a guy is taking down his pants and taking a dump on the side walk, seems unbelievable misplaced law enforcement, tone deafness besides grossly misplaced funds. Where are priorities at this point and does anyone in their right mind think a dog scooping tax paying pet owner stepping over an unfortunate unhoused stooped over addict to get to the park is going to pay a $150 find for throwing a ball in a park at 7 am? Has this city completely lost its mind?

Yes. Yes it has.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture