Saturday’s Re-ignite the Pearl kick-off event at the Fields Park. Photo by Dorian Barnhart.

Dorian Barnhart, a Pearl District resident for 20 years who works in construction, attended Saturday’s free yoga class in the Fields Park with his wife and their friend.

“It was a wonderful event,” he said. “The weather held up and there was a lot of good energy. The children were in the play structure calling out, ‘Hey mom.’ So it had a really good sense of community.”

People donned wanted name tags and turned to their neighbor and introduced themselves. “Well worth it, we’ll go again.”

The event is just the beginning of a series of events planned for this summer. “It was a platform to tell people what’s coming next. They did a good job of connecting people to what’s coming next, like the farmer’s market.”

Barnhart said it was good medicine, the optimism felt good.

“Right venue. Right message. Received well. The majority of the people were there to experience it together. The instructor, Alex Cole from YoyoYogi, was amazing. The park’s been torn up for a year and a half, and this is the one space where people can hang out with their animals and themselves. People are looking for something to do, and there are a lot of us down here.”