Downtown Portland is hosting one of the bigger watch parties for the 2026 World Cup games in the grand lobby of the U.S. National Bank, 326 SW Broadway.

Tickets for tonight’s game, United States vs. Belgium, start at $10 to access the Fan Zone. There might be a table; it might be standing room only. There are no guarantees in these giddy times. Falorin Balogun could play tonight after a red card reversal, that’s all we know.

Southeast Portland’s AwayDays Brewing is behind the joyous adaptive reuse of the landmark building’s lobby. For tickets and a full schedule of matches, visit SoccerFest.

Soccer fans heading into last Tuesday’s World Cup match, Mexico vs. Ecuador, at the U.S. National Bank Building, 326 SW Broadway. The landmark building was designed by Portland architect A.E. Doyle.

OMSI has opened up the very immersive Empirical Theater for the remainder of the World Cup games, including tonight’s 5 p.m. game. There is no charge to attend. Refreshments will be sold at the cafe, and beer, wine and cider are available with ID. Seating is first come, first served.