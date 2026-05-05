Made for work and favored for fashion.

Blundstone boots is in the early stages of opening its first Oregon location. The store will be on Northwest 23rd between Glisan and Hoyt streets in the former Verizon space.

Founded in the early 1800s, the company is based in Hobart, Tasmania. According to their website, they’ve outfitted the Australian Army in World War II and are favored by Nepalese sherpas.

The Portland store will have boots for men, women and children. Blundstone boots and clogs are weatherproof and are popular with chefs, musicians and “people who place more importance on feet than vehicles.” They feature pull-up tabs front and back, and rugged styling.

A neighbor from South Africa handed a pair down to my daughter once: ox-blood ankle boots with a thick sole. She has traveled around in them for years since, the only sign of wear are scuffs on the toe box. I’m just a little ashamed to say I thought of trying to steal and/or borrow them but they were a little too small.