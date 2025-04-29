Northwest Examiner

Ann
Apr 29

It’s great an attorney downtown can activate the city and get results, but us poor schmucks east of 205 have this recamping phenomena happening on a continuum and have to wade through the process individually of reporting and…. Waiting for our sites to reach a level that determines intervention. It becomes a full time job and even streets designated as safe routes to school are not a priority. Many of us can see the circular movement of these homeless and their tents and vehicles as they move from location to location which are all identified as recamping sites. Trespassing on ODOT property is the norm and yet the signs installed stating no trespass don’t allow for any consequences. A joke really and all the while the garbage, night time noise, open drug use and dealing, destruction to public property continues and we as a neighborhood are left to tolerate having our livability affected in addition to being held to following rules and ordinances simply because we have the ability to pay. The city encourages this double standard by continuing to feed the homeless industrial complex as it maintains its partnerships with hundreds of ngos by passing along our tax dollars with little to show for it. I’m convinced that the Portland landscape will never appear even remotely free of this mess. Just wait til California starts sending their homeless up here as they prepare to host the 2028 Olympics in LA.

Thomas
Apr 29

Good for Aaron Bass for activating the city and getting a response from Outside In. I am sure there are many people like me who would be happy to advocate for stopping camping in the streets.

