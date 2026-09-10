Police respond to investigate the cause of a woman’s death at Emmons Place, 625 NW 18th Ave. Photo by Michaela Lowthian

Police have closed Northwest Irving Street between 17th and 18th avenues on Sept. 9 while they investigate what they’re calling a “possible assault” in an apartment at 625 NW 18th Ave.

After a 12:32 p.m. call to 911, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to Emmons Place, an affordable 97-unit apartment building, and found a deceased woman in the apartment.

Police said that the suspect or suspects had left the scene before officers arrived and no immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information about this case who has not already spoken to police can contact detectives at homicidetips@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0479. Reference case number 26-264223.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.