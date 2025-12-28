At Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, seafaring and city folks can enjoy fresh oysters in a landmark setting on Southwest Ankeny.

Dan & Louis Oyster Bar might close due to downtown Portland’s, um, challenges. But as I navigated a cluster of potential villains near the Southwest Ankeny door on Friday, they barely earned a blip on my radar. It was bustling inside. No doubt many of the people packing the entrance, like me, were mobilized by the threat of an institution closing.

All the dining rooms were full. Maybe this ship isn’t sinking! A young man behind the shucking bar opened fresh oysters with flair.

“We haven’t been this busy in 30 years!” said the woman working in the Mermaid Room, where she ladled mulled wine from a Crock-Pot and passed it to diners waiting for tables. A young couple seated next to me had never been here but wanted to try it after reading about affordable places for oysters in Willamette Week. A giant ship’s wheel hung overhead. We talked about the doom loop, of course. “It can’t get worse,” the man said with the gallows humor that’s just Portland chitchat.

I considered an oyster po’boy but ordered salmon chowder instead. It was good, loaded with salmon and came with two packets of oyster crackers. It was so busy a veteran server with platinum hair brought a second bowl by mistake, but I didn’t get to keep it.

A trip to the restroom takes ages if one stops to study the historic photos and ropework displays. The narrow hallways are portals to Portland’s past, as are the photos of bygone civic leaders Mildred Schwab and Margaret Strachan, shown doing a bit of city business over lunch at Dan & Louis. That made me hope today’s elected officials come here to support a 100-year-old family-run business.

The family and restaurant history are worthy of a sea shanty in many verses.

In 1903, Louis Wachsmuth came to Portland with his brothers, and three years later, in 1907, Louis was hauling live seafood and selling it on the sidewalk around Southwest Ankeny and 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Louis’ father, Meinert Wachmuth, born in Denmark, had stowed away on a shipping vessel and ended up working the maritime fishing routes between San Francisco, Oregon and Washington, before being shipwrecked in Yaquina Bay.

Meinert’s sons eventually ended up in Portland, and Louis started Oregon Oyster, which eventually became known as Louis’ Oyster Bar. Dining rooms were added in 1937 and 1940. In 1938, the Wachsmuths lost one of their sons, Dan, to influenza. His name was added to the family business as a memorial.

The Wachsmuth family tradition has carried on at Dan & Louis Oyster Bar for five generations, with owners Keoni Wachsmuth and Michelle Wachsmuth running it to this day.

Briefly

Owners of Grand Prix Motors, currently operating at 1234 SW Jefferson St. in the Goose Hollow neighborhood, recently bought the two commercial floors of “the REI building” at Northwest 14th and Kearney. REI closed its store in 2024, citing theft as the primary reason. The $6.65 million price includes 226 covered parking spaces.

Home decor retailer Schoolhouse was founded in 2003 by Portland-native Brian Faherty.

Schoolhouse, 2181 NW Nicolai St., laid off most of its staff. The move comes amid ongoing financial struggles at its parent company, Food52. The New York–based food and lifestyle publisher acquired Schoolhouse in 2021 for $48 million.

Nuvrei Bakery, 404 NW Tenth Ave., is closing its Pearl District location after many years selling its fresh baked croissants and colorful macarons. Their bakery on 1122 SW Harvey Milk in the West End remains open.

Index PDX, 114 NW Third Ave., which sold new and used collectible Nike and Adidas shoes, among other brands, is closing its Old Town store and moving to online only sales.

Deadstock Coffee is closing its Old Town location after 10 years, but its Beaverton location that opened in 2024 continues.

