Replacing AMR with Portland Fire & Rescue would provide a more efficient and effective first response system.

Portland and Multnomah County receives badly compromised ambulance service, and I’m not referring merely to last year’s political compromise allowing American Medical Response to staff each ambulance with only one full paramedic. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson made the qualifications of the second person on the ambulance a paramount issue, even at the cost of greatly diminishing the capacity of AMR to respond at all to emergency calls.

Now that the second crew member on the ambulance can be an emergency medical technician, response times and reliability have improved, though insufficiently.

Why aren’t we discussing the fact that our medical first responder system is duplicative and needlessly expensive? Portland Fire & Rescue is first on the scene at most local emergencies. It has more stations, more vehicles and better trained paramedics than AMR, which struggles to hire ambulance drivers and then often rushes them into service with minimal training.

The fire bureau responds because they usually have nothing better to do and can get there quicker to provide immediate life-saving assistance. AMR arrives later and takes the patient to the hospital, for which it collects high fees unmitigated by the “heavy lifting” provided at the scene by fire crews.

What if we cut out the “second responder” and allowed the fire bureau to bring the patient to the hospital? This would add some expense to PF&R, which might need new vehicles and more staffing, but it would not have to build a system from the ground up.

People suffering medical emergencies would not be stuck with $3,000 bills because fire bureau overhead is already covered by taxes. Free or minimal charges are the norm for publicly funded ambulance systems. It is not novel. About half of American cities have public ambulance systems.

A transition would be complicated and perhaps more difficult than I can imagine. But the current system is complicated, creates hardships for the public and promises no improvement in time. Portland policymakers in the new charter era should be applying some fresh eyes to this issue.