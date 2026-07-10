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L L's avatar
L L
1m

When I heard this news, I immediately thought about the devastating Altadena fire which was started by faulty power lines. With climate change, why would we take this risk with our most precious natural area?!

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Marc's avatar
Marc
10m

I feel betrayed.

How did PG&E's record for poor maintenance leading to fires dealt with in these secret negotiations?

Our new city administrator appears to be a one man wrecking crew.

Hmm... NO KINGS???

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