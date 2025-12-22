Multnomah County Commissioner Meghan Meyer speaks at a community meeting Friday in the Pearl District. Photo by Walden Kirsch.

Multnomah County Commissioner Meghan Moyer insists that forcing people into drug treatment does not work. Nor does she support civil commitment to confine people who may be a danger to themselves or others, which she says is enormously expensive, violates their rights and is rarely appropriate.

Moyer has spent 20 years in social service policy work and speaks with a sense of her own authority. Her conclusions sound believable, especially to those not having direct experience with behavioral health and addiction issues.

When she spoke Friday at a community meeting in the Pearl District, a criminal defense attorney praised her as the rare public official who truly understands the issue. Certainly both have built their careers around protecting the liberties of individuals, a position easier to justify if one believes that social interventions have no value.

But is Moyer right?

There is evidence on the other side. The New York Times recently published an opinion piece by Keith Humphreys, a professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and former drug policy adviser in the Obama administration. In a study Humphreys cited, “2,095 addicted patients found that one year after treatment, those whose care was mandated were somewhat more likely to avoid drug use than were those who entered treatment voluntarily. Further, compared with their peers who had voluntarily sought treatment within the justice system, the patients whose care was mandated were less likely to be rearrested.”

Humphreys noted that a 2023 medical review of 22 studies revealed “a lack of high-quality evidence” in favor of or against involuntary treatment for addiction.

If his overview is fair, it appears that the impetus for entering treatment has far less to do with the outcome than other factors.

But Moyer brings a particular bias to this subject. When she ran for County Council, she was asked to explain why, in her position with Disability Rights Oregon, she would not support a suit against the city of Portland for failing to keep sidewalks clear for passage by disabled citizens. Moyer replied that she believed that the plaintiffs were primarily interested in protecting their property values, and that stigmatizing the homeless was useful in achieving that aim.

In other words, Moyer put the public image of homeless persons above her former agency’s mission to enforce disability law and policy, and she did so because she disapproved of motives she attached to those she saw as political adversaries.

None of this came out at Moyer’s talk in the Pearl District. She struck a middle-of-the-road position on most topics and drew generally appreciative reactions.

She must realize the harm reduction approach to substance abuse is losing popular support. The Portland People’s Outreach Project that for months distributed supplies and drug paraphernalia without question on West Burnside has moved on. That was not before discrediting their no-judgment philosophy that rained havoc and intimidation on the surrounding neighborhood.

The all-carrot-and-no-stick approach is also coming apart locally regarding Housing First, a strategy that has put addicts and people with behavioral health issues into housing without prior treatment, resulting in trashed apartments, intolerable problems for other tenants and the economic ruin of nonprofit landlords attempting to operate low-income housing. Central City Concern issued a comprehensive report declaring Housing First without requisite treatment to be unsustainable.

Even if voluntary treatment works better than forced treatment, as Moyer believes, that’s not the full test. We have to ask if voluntary-only treatment works for the rest of society. If local businesses fail, public spaces are unsafe and filthy, residents move away, property values crash and tax revenues slump, social resources will not exist to provide treatment to anyone.

This goes beyond considering the greatest good for the greatest number; preserving civil society itself is at stake.