Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rich ovenburg's avatar
rich ovenburg
2h

Thank you Allan…..one treatment does not work for everyone and anyone paying attention is coming to the conclusion that deferment is not working in Portland. If Moyer was paying attention she would have already come to that conclusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eli Arnold's avatar
Eli Arnold
2h

It is also important to note that mandated treatment is capable of reaching the entire population, including those who are unable or unwilling to seek help.. We need both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture