Jolene’s mom, Tarasina Kacere, is never too busy at work to give her a belly rub.

Jolene, named after the Dolly Parton song, is a key part of the team at Glow Boutique Salon on Northwest 11th Avenue in the Pearl District.

She comes to work every day with her human caretaker, Tarasina Kacere, who leads the salon’s training program. Jolene is empowered to assist in the salon by keeping the training atmosphere fun and cozy. Jolene, a purebred American Bully, is on the larger side for her breed—Kacere lovingly calls her a land whale—and she’s never far if someone needs a bit of affection.

Jordan White and his mother purchased the salon in 2020.

Jolene’s been here since day one on her green dog bed near the window, where she’s often dozing. “Yes, she sleeps a lot,” White agreed. “The sound of the hairdryers, the gossip around the chairs, the smell of shampoo—it all creates an ambience she finds relaxing.”

She’s an enthusiastic goodwill ambassador. She loves other puppies, treats, kids and even kittens, White said. “People in the Pearl neighborhood are dog-savvy. They can read her body language, and they know she’s a very sweet girl.”

Late in the evening or early in the morning, he added, clients and co-workers at the salon feel safer because she is there.

Jolene is not overly concerned with her own image, usually leaving her tongue out, even on her Instagram account, jojo_thebulltato.

She takes a chair to indicate she’d like to be next in line for a shampoo. If someone mistakenly sits in her chair, she usually climbs onto their lap.

Everyone loved Dolly, but Jolene has quite a following too.