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Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
5h

The Doom Loop, brought to you by Julia Meier and Candace Avalos plus the gullibility of Portland voters who created this monster. This is exactly what they wanted. Either repeal multi-district ranked choice voting or move out of Multnomah County: What other option is there for rational, tax-paying citizens who want their vote to count and their government to function?

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LA's avatar
LA
5h

As thrilled as I am with what happened nationally I certainly am scratching my head at the complete city council incumbency as well as the Multnomah County election results.

If attachments were allowed in comments I’d be including the meme of the guy on the bicycle with a stick. He puts the stick in the front wheel and falls off the bike.

We are now that meme.

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