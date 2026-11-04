District 4 City Council election results

Round 1 / Final

Olivia Clark 31% / 25%

Mitch Green 24% / 25%

Eric Zimmerman 20% / 25%

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Eli Arnold 10% / 12%

Jamey Evenstar 4% / 5.6%

Jeremy Beausoleil 4% / 5.6%

The easy reelection of the three District 4 City Council members is confounding to even those who warned of the power of incumbency under our particular form of ranked choice voting.

Eli Arnold, who narrowly missed election two years ago, ran again with more campaign experience, higher visibility and more donations, and yet he was not even in contention. He raised more money in direct donations and the public match than any other candidate, but it didn’t matter. He got less than half of necessary votes to win.

In District 3, challenger Kellie Torres also led in fundraising and was endorsed by Mayor Keith Wilson. Yet she got less than half as many votes as the successful incumbents in the first round and stalled at 14%.

If candidates of this caliber fall so far short of the mark despite enormous effort, few people of substance will attempt to climb this wall in the future.