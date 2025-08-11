Northwest Examiner

Mike Doyle
4h

Good article, but I was surprised that there was virtually nothing said about the huge problem of the homeless and blatant drug use. I have a friend whose office moved out of the Big Pink. When I asked her about the new facilities, she said it was great not having to step over needles to go to work.

mechanic
3h

Artist work/live spaces!!! Or affordable artist work spaces LESS than $400. Offer artists studio space on a temporary agreement- when market rate tenants return, new agreements are arranged.

Who makes a location groovy? Bankers? Tech bros? Nope. Artists!

