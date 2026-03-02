Visit Pip’s Mini Donuts and Chai, Sesame, and Coco Donuts in Portland for the best Grandparent experience. Photos by Wikimedia Commons

by Greta DeKoker of The Cardinal Times

Are you looking for a donut you’ll dream about for days after eating it? One that your grandparents will approve of and most definitely buy for you because they feel bad they haven’t visited in a while? Here are the top three donut shops in Portland to satisfy your cravings, earn grandparent approval and change that awkward silence to meaningful conversation.

Pips’s (mini) Donuts and Chai: First up is the one and only Pip’s Donuts, located on the east side of Portland. These donuts are genuinely unrivaled—some of the most mouth-watering treats I have ever eaten. Pip’s donuts come HOT—not just lukewarm —and their flavors include drizzled Nutella, cinnamon sugar and, if you’re feeling brave, their famous (maybe infamous) bacon jam. The donuts are mini, which is clearly just an excuse to order a dozen (or two) for $12, and it is not embarrassing to pop a whole one into your mouth. The employees are highly skilled in small talk, and if you’re looking for cute, knock-off, Rip City (re-named PipCity) swag, this is definitely the right place.

Sesame Donuts: I’m not joking about this place. Sesame donuts are located all over Portland, ranging from downtown to southeast locations. While the donuts aren’t served hot, the customer service is mwah (perfect), and free donut holes should not be ruled out as a possibility. (This experience is not made up; I really did get free donut holes just because it was Friday.) It is approximately $16.99 for a dozen full-sized donuts, which feels expensive, but I found that the quality of the donuts made up for it. In the fall—or really, any time of year—don’t skip the maple bars; they will 100% have you coming back for more. The interior of the shop reminds me of one of those nostalgic 2000s movies—where everything seems familiar, though you don’t know why.

Coco Donuts: Your grandparents will absolutely looovveee this adorable shop. If they are like mine, they will gasp in delight at this hidden gem tucked in between office buildings on Northeast Broadway. Large windows offer a view into the pink and white interior of the store, creating a visually pleasing, pink—Owala, Barbie aesthetic. The donuts were very rich and flavorful: best eaten in small doses. On Saturdays, the farmers’ market is just a crosswalk away, perfect for combating the sugar with something fresh and organic. The prices are moderate, neither crazy expensive nor cheap, confirming it is more than just a solo trip.

Originally published in the Lincoln High School Cardinal Times.