Ollie Parks
5hEdited

This episode reflects a trait among some progressives: an impulse to substitute secrecy and exclusion for legitimacy. The effort to shroud the CBPA in blanket confidentiality is of a piece with the insistence that no current or former law-enforcement officers may sit on the board—both reflect a distrust of openness rather than a commitment to accountability. I say this as a Harris-voting centrist Democrat.

Portlanders, especially those whose careers may be affected by the actions of the CBPA, are entitled to know the who, what, when, why, and how of the rulemaking that produced this overreach—and by what legal authority such an NDA was enacted. Was it pursuant to a city ordinance? Who actually runs the CBPA? An agreement that silences board members about non-confidential training and operational material is not merely excessive; it raises serious rule-of-law and due-process concerns. Rules that exceed statutory confidentiality protections require a clear legal basis and a publicly articulated rationale. Neither is evident here.

Oversight bodies cannot claim legitimacy while operating behind a veil of secrecy that exceeds the law. When transparency is treated as a threat rather than a safeguard, accountability becomes performative. That is not reform; it is a regression—and it should alarm anyone who cares about due process, public trust, or the rule of law.

Thank you for going public with this.

Alexander Achmatowicz
3h

Good for you Bob...

As the 300 pages of City Council emails published in the WW show ... more than Police oversight , we may need City Councilor oversight.

Beware the "do as I say not as I do " hypocrites

