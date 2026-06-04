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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
3hEdited

The fear of infectious disease is so strong within the public health department that they are unable to see past their noses. The other health concerns and safety concerns don't seem to matter a wit to them. Degradation of neighborhoods, the fact that the diseases like HIV and Hep C now have good treatments, and the collapse of civility, safety, and beauty in the city. Needle distribution is spreading the harm, not reducing it. I think the public health department will walk this back gradually, first by endorsing the ordinance and then by getting PPOP the heck out of Oregon. Eventually, the county will stop passing out needles to drug addicted people. Common sense tells most everyone that it is a horrible idea to pass out needles to people injecting drugs that can kill them and do kill them. This is what happens when you give too much power to a few who then train others to jobs and not think about what they are doing. When this goes away, hopefully soon, Portland can better focus on mandatory abstinence treatment for four to six weeks for those who have near death overdoses on city streets. It is sad to see needle distribution become a mantra in the medical community. Equally sad to see physicians like Reynolds, Meieran, and Dexter, all silent on this issue. I think the ordinance which comes up on June 11 is a pivotal moment on this issue and you can bet that all the forces pushing needle distribution will be doing everything to stop it. They don't know that the grass roots push to stop needle and drug paraphernalia distribution will eventually win out no matter the outcome.

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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
3h

The State's goal for those addicted to meth, fentanyl should be full recovery, involving detox, post detox supportive sober housing, consistent peer support and help with stabilized housing and social agency. We have never committed to this goal as a State, County or City. Instead, we have committed to Housing First, Harm Reduction, Anti-Jail or Civil Commitment, growing a job program for those with behavioral health problems and anarchistic ideologies. No wonder we have an intractable homeless problem that just keeps growing itself along with the behavioral health problem itself. Our goal is everything BUT solving the problem that most of us want solved, including addiction and unstable housing. We will not make drug addiction or homelessness disappear, but if we focus seriously on Recovery for addicts, stable treatment for the mentally ill and we don't treat it as an inevitable problem that will continue to grow, we will get people housed, improve the lives of those will these illnesses, make Portland move livable for all of us and perhaps change its reputation enough to attract business, jobs and net taxpayers back to the City and County.

If these people were interested in Recovery for the people suffering from addiction to these drugs, they would implement needle exchange, with registration, peer support, incentives for detox and stable housing and referrals to longer term residential support facilities like Bybee Lakes or Team Portland so they can gain or regain agency in society. Clearly, this is not their mission. This is yet another example of what Lance Orton, another former addict like me, has call Compassionate Neglect. It is why Portland is suffering so badly economically today. Our politicians have become enablers rather than the source of the cure we all need.

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