The NW Examiner is sponsoring a District 4 City Council candidates debate at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the Armory.
What would you like to ask them?
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What is most important to the future of the city?
What issues in your neighborhood need to be addressed?
What changes in city operations or governance are needed?
What will it take to win your vote?
There will be no questions from the floor at the debate. Your question may be selected by the moderator. It will also help shape the questions asked by panelists.
Please submit questions in “comments.”
You may also email questions to allan@nwexaminer.com
Please reply by Sept. 4.
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Submitted by NW District resident Doug Knauer:
I was walking down 23rd avenue yesterday near Hoyt and heard the all-too-usual angry male voice of a demented soul screaming "FUCK" at the top of his lungs. Then he slammed his fist into the side of the Portland trash container, scaring the heck out of an elderly couple walking near. I stepped between the couple and the man and stared him down. He backed off and walked away. This time. But this was not some one-off occurrence. It happens every...single...day. Our city cannot survive economically, much less thrive, if we continue to tolerate, AS WE DO, violent drug and mental health addled behavior in our public space.
So councilors... What efforts and/or initiatives are you planning, or see coming from elsewhere, to address this situation fearlessly, head-on and now?
I'll see you at the Armory.
Doug Knauer
Why are departing Managers given such huge (taxpayer funded) payouts?!