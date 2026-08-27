The NW Examiner is sponsoring a District 4 City Council candidates debate at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the Armory.

What would you like to ask them?

What is most important to the future of the city?

What issues in your neighborhood need to be addressed?

What changes in city operations or governance are needed?

What will it take to win your vote?

There will be no questions from the floor at the debate. Your question may be selected by the moderator. It will also help shape the questions asked by panelists.

Please submit questions in “comments.”

You may also email questions to allan@nwexaminer.com

Please reply by Sept. 4.