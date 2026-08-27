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Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
6d

Submitted by NW District resident Doug Knauer:

I was walking down 23rd avenue yesterday near Hoyt and heard the all-too-usual angry male voice of a demented soul screaming "FUCK" at the top of his lungs. Then he slammed his fist into the side of the Portland trash container, scaring the heck out of an elderly couple walking near. I stepped between the couple and the man and stared him down. He backed off and walked away. This time. But this was not some one-off occurrence. It happens every...single...day. Our city cannot survive economically, much less thrive, if we continue to tolerate, AS WE DO, violent drug and mental health addled behavior in our public space.

So councilors... What efforts and/or initiatives are you planning, or see coming from elsewhere, to address this situation fearlessly, head-on and now?

I'll see you at the Armory.

Doug Knauer

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Jan Newton's avatar
Jan Newton
Aug 27

Why are departing Managers given such huge (taxpayer funded) payouts?!

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