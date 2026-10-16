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Courtney Angeli's avatar
Courtney Angeli
4h

Green seems to be a member of a weird political cult. We need serious thinkers willing to do serious work to dig us out of the hole Portland is in. Not this overgrown toddler with no impulse control.

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Jan Newton's avatar
Jan Newton
3h

I'm a lifelong socialist, and I'm not voting for any DSA candidate. They are a cult, in my opinion.

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