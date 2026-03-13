By Kara Shane Colley

I was at the second NW Examiner better ideas forum Sunday. A neighbor and I plan to launch a campaign to encourage business owners to take care of the sidewalk in front of their stores. I said, “We are going to make a sticker that businesses can place in their front window.”

A man at the meeting suggested, “You should really check out AI to see what it can do.”

I replied, “Absolutely not. I plan to pay someone in the neighborhood to make the sticker.”

All of sudden, people started speaking up: several clamoring about how great AI is and several declaring that AI should not be used in the creative sphere.

“AI is theft. It is stealing human creators’ output without permission and without payment,” I replied.

“I don’t think you understand what AI is,” he replied, before the moderator intervened.

Until recently, I didn’t see myself as a creator; instead, I saw myself as creative. One afternoon, when I was in middle school, a friend and I spent the afternoon gathering wild flowers in the woods behind my house (in upstate New York). We made this wildflower collage:

Flower collage. Photo by Kara Shane Colley.

We have a tradition in my family where we make homemade birthday cards for one another. If I do say so myself, I have made some pretty amazing ones. This one is a card within a card within a card within a card.

Homemade birthday card. Photo by Kara Shane Colley.

I am currently working on a children’s math book that is going to be published later this year. Now, I do consider myself a creator. I have spent hours and hours of my time working on my book. And these hours have given me energy and life and fulfillment. But it also pains me greatly that my book could be fed into AI models and used to create another math book for commercial use WITHOUT my permission and WITHOUT any compensation.

So yes, to the people who are excited about using AI to create their own slide deck or their own new app, it is amazing what AI can do. But AI is also theft and it is taking away what it means to be human: our creativity.