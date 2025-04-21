I was in the mile-long march through downtown Saturday to protest the lawlessness of our president. I saw some friends among the throngs, shared some thoughts on this moment of history and reflected on what democracy means to me, to all of us.
What are your thoughts?
Do you have any photos to remember the event?
Send them to allan@nwexaminer.com
Allan, how many denizens of the drug tents did you step on/around in your journeys to protest the evil Orange Guy in DC? I'm not a Trump fan but the hypocrisy of Portland protestors never ceases to amaze me.