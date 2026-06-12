This photo of a packed Portland Fire crowd headed the city’s official opinion survey. Are you cheering along?

The city’s online survey regarding funding for Moda Center upgrades is a push poll, designed to influence views under the guise of an opinion poll.

Take the survey and see for yourself. Readers first read this piece of boosterism:

“Every year, the Moda Center attracts 1.5 million visitors to 150 events and generates $600 million for the local economy. It also supports thousands of jobs.”

Participants are then asked to rank the importance of benefits of the project:

Make Portland a top destination for sports, concerts and events.

Stimulate the economy by providing living-wage jobs and support local businesses.

Protect the city’s assets by updating structural, technology and operating systems.

Keep the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Leverage committed public dollars from the state of Oregon toward the project.

Seek additional private dollars toward the project.

Community benefits, like good jobs, public transportation, affordable access, neighborhood development, public spaces and the right to unionize.

Provide an anchor for the future redevelopment of the lower Albina neighborhood.

(Nowhere is there a place to rank the negative effects of the deal.)

You get the drift. Fortunately, Blazer fans and tech professionals Edan Krolewicz and Jonathan Pulvers are presenting another side at ripcitynotripoff.com.

Take the survey, join a city-sponsored pop-up tour from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 at Waterfront Park by the Salmon Springs Fountain, and read materials on the “Rip City, Not Rip Off” website.

Then let your city councilors know what you think. Their plan to vote on a $120 million city contribution to the project is set for Aug. 12.