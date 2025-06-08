Bay FC’s Alyssa Malonson (center) is hugged by her teammates after scoring her first-ever professional goal. Photo courtesy (Elysia Su / Soccer Bay Area)

The Thorns lost on June 7 to Bay FC 1-0, with Alyssa Malonson scoring in the 39’ minute. This was their first game in the NWSL after coming back from playing in the womens CONCACAF where they placed third. (OregonLive)

Lincoln High School won second place overall for boys and fifth place overall for girls in the 6A State Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. Senior Sophia Malinoski won the Girls 800m and placed second in the 1500m. Senior John Ladd Steele won the Boys Pole Vault, senior Brady Holland won the Boys Shot Put, and sophomore Greyson Murff won the Boys Discus Throw. (OSAA)

Oregon State University’s baseball team lost to Florida State on June 7, but will play them again on June 8 as a “if necessary” Game 3 for a chance at the College World Series. (Statesman Journal)

Class of 2025 Lincoln graduate Ava Rathi was crowned Queen of Rosaria on June 6. Rathi participated in the Grand Floral Parade, which also featured many floats, performances, and welcomed hundreds of members of the navy as part of Fleet Week. (OregonLive)