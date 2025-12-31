Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
12h

I'm not sure that the leaders at the city and county levels truly understand that their job is to solve problems. They seem to think that the only thing expected of them is to point fingers and disclaim responsibility for the mess that Portland is in. Let's get real leaders in there to replace them, as soon as possible. We need leaders that are bold, decisive and with their eye on the prize - solving problems efficiently with the resources that we have, and without spending needless time on excuses or finger-pointing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lance Orton's avatar
Lance Orton
8h

Thanks Joe for this thoughtful and sincere message to our elected leaders. As someone who once lived on the streets of Portland battling addiction, and who now has the privilege of leading a cost-effective shelter and residential recovery program (CityTeam Portland), I see reasons for cautious optimism.

There is a growing recognition among some of our current leaders that lived experience and results-driven programs matter. A few of them are genuinely listening, engaging with providers on the ground, and supporting strategies that help people stabilize, get sober, become employable, and secure housing they can sustain. That gives me hope.

We share your conviction that collaboration is the only path forward. Those of us doing this work every day are ready to link arms with anyone who is committed to real outcomes, safer streets, and human dignity. If we can continue to set aside partisan narratives long enough to focus on what works and for whom, Portland can absolutely lead the nation in recovery-focused solutions. There is no lack of resources and this in not a money problem, it's an allocation & strategy problem.

The stakes could not be higher, but neither could the opportunity. Let’s build on the common ground that already exists and show what is possible when compassion and accountability are aligned with leadership that is willing to act. "Never waste a good crisis!" said someone wise, once!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture