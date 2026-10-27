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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
5h

Call the White House. Trump knows a great pool contractor!

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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
4h

Government itself in this country is an object of ridicule, from both the right and the left. Oregon has been a special case, with Portland and Multnomah County serving as "extra-special" examples. We enjoy the nation's second highest tax rate and we rank poorly in virtually every key measure its citizens care about and government is responsible for. What happened to the concept of "Public Service". People used to take great pride in serving the public. Why do we no longer Trust our government, federal, state or local? We don't trust big corporations either or for that matter, one another. We have forgotten what the words transparency, accountability and straight talking mean. In my mind, we won't see competence return to government until we learn to be forthright and direct about problems and we are willing to take joint responsibility for fixing them. We have a culture problem, and this is one of a myriad of examples we read about daily. Mr.Lee, Mr. Wilson, City Council Members- share responsibility and vow to fix the Culture. We deserve better. This is about working together and holding your collective selves accountable, not pointing fingers, not dodging questions, not biding time. We need competent government more than we ever have but we are not getting it.

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