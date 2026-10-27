Washington’s Park’s reservoir’s reflecting pool has a leak, and no one knows when it will be fixed.

The Washington Park reservoir opened for a “sneek peak” on June 14, 2025, whetting appetites for regular public access to the promenade around the 1894 landmark.

For 16 months, the gates remained locked as a series of announcements by the Portland Water Bureau hid more than they revealed.

Finally, in response to NW Examiner queries, the city revealed what was going on below the surface. The decorative pool atop the underground reservoir has been losing about 68,000 gallons of water per day, and the bureau does not know how to fix it.

“We do not yet have a confirmed timeline for repairs,” wrote Andy Kieman, spokesperson for Portland Utilities, which includes the Water Bureau. “Once the necessary work is determined, repairs could require draining the reflecting pool.”

The Examiner learned the 68,000 number from neighborhood sources last month and asked the city to respond. On Oct. 21, Kieman issued a statement.

“We first identified an issue with the decorative reflecting pool at Washington Park Reservoir in August 2025, when crews noticed a bulge in the pool’s liner system. Testing found water accumulating between the reflecting pool’s two liners.”

A year later, the problem had not been corrected, although a series of deflections had been offered by the bureau.

“In June 2025, shortly before the community celebration of the site,” wrote bureau spokesperson Grace Wilson, “Water Bureau leadership identified incomplete construction tasks and safety concerns that led to the difficult decision to keep the site closed to the public. While it’s not ideal, large projects like this often experience prolonged construction and testing periods.”

Instead of a solution, the problem only grew larger.

“In August 2026, crews identified a second leak beneath the lower liner. That water is draining into the stormwater system,” Kieman wrote. “The bulge in the reflecting pool’s liner was first observed in June 2025. The second area, which drains into the stormwater system, was identified in August 2026.”

Still, he denied the leaks were the reason for keeping the public out.

“The reflecting pool issue subsequently became one of several items crews worked to address during the extended closure,” Kieman wrote. “However, other outstanding work, including the restoration and installation of the historic globe lights, remained the primary reason for the closure.

“By August 2026, the liner issue was the only remaining item. We had not identified any safety concerns related to the issue, so, rather than keeping the public space closed while we determined the necessary repairs, we moved forward with opening the area around the reflecting pools in August.

“The water is moving between or beneath the pool’s liners, rather than escaping through a visible opening. The reflecting pool remains operational, with water added as needed to maintain its level. There is no disruption of the promenade or other public spaces.”

Hoffman Construction, the contractor on the project, referred us to Kieman for further explanation.

“We do not yet have a confirmed estimate of the total financial cost, as this will depend on the scope of the necessary repairs,” Kieman said. “Final financial responsibility has not yet been determined and will depend on the scope of the necessary work and the applicable contract terms and responsibilities.”

Although spokesperson Wilson had earlier attributed the delay to safety concerns, Kieman wrote, “We have identified no safety concerns associated with the issue, and there are no impacts to drinking water quality.”

Wilson’s last announcement on the subject was upbeat. “Come enjoy the historic charm and natural beauty of Washington Park’s newest attraction—it was worth the wait. … Good things take time.”