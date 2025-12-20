Northwest Examiner

User's avatar
Jan Newton's avatar
Jan Newton
4h

Many thanks to my Pearl neighbors who are staying on top of this situation.

mechanic's avatar
mechanic
3h

This is EXACTLY what I was afraid would happen! A lot of lip service, and NO ACTION. A bunch of "look what a great person I am" - eye roll - To Mayor Wilson: I don't care how great YOU are! Save everyone outside of your building. Congrats. How about those outside of the facilities you pushed on our/ my nieghborhood???? LIVE HERE! DEAL WITH THIS!!!

