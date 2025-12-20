A person on Northwest Kearney Street tends a fire.

Northwest resident Megan Murphy had seen enough, so last night she wrote her City Council members.

“The Oasis Day Center and the Northrup Street Shelter are available, yet we have called in personal fires on Northwest Kearney Street every evening and day for the last three days.

“The fire supervisor on duty said the city has directed the department to ignore and allow ‘warming’ fires. This makes absolutely no sense.

“Please note active drug use was occurring each of the three incidents, including one in which two people had passed out and slumped over from drug use.

“Please give consideration to the neighborhoods. Common sense would be deeply supportive of our city’s recovery at this point in our ‘homeless emergency.’”

Murphy has not heard back from any council members.

Linda Witt, chair of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association Shelter Oversight Committee, thanked Murphy for reporting the situation.

“When the mayor said that he was putting shelters into our high-density neighborhood—as a strategic first step in getting the homeless into services—he promised that all other agencies would align with the effort. Clearly the fire department did not get the memo from the mayor.”

The NW Examiner asked Portland Fire & Rescue to respond to the report, but the department said not to expect a reply until Monday.