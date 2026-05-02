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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
7hEdited

Glad to see Eric Zimmerman stepping up to keep our neighborhood associations functioning as they should, rather than allowing Civic Life bureaucrats to succeed in yet another effort to silence an important voice for neighborhoods throughout the city.

I’ve never understood the hostility of some at City Hall- elected as well as staff-toward neighborhood associations (remember Eudaly’s efforts to write them out of code?), instead of taking advantage of the many volunteers who know and love their neighborhoods- and are ready, willing, and able to put time and energy into making this a better, more livable city!

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5 replies by Allan Classen and others
Juliet Hyams's avatar
Juliet Hyams
7h

Civic Life also made some unilateral decisions during the charter reform transition that dealt another blow to neighborhoods. They did so without any outreach or informing either the Independent Districting Commission or the Government Transition Advisory Committee. The next charter review must evaluate both the circumstances and results of their actions.

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