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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
1h

I’m not convinced by the birthday rule. I prefer the “Would I hire this person?” rule.

Suppose I’m hiring for a position and 12 people apply. After reviewing their résumés and talking briefly with each, I decide there are three people I would be willing to hire. I wouldn’t hire the other nine.

So I rank the three in my actual order of preference:

1. Clark

2. Zimmerman

3. Arnold

Then I stop. I don’t rank someone I wouldn’t be willing to hire.

If I wanted to make my ranking more strategic, I might put Evanstar #4 and Jeremy Beausoleil Smith #5. I’d call those defensive rankings: not affirmative choices, but backups I still prefer to an unranked candidate if my higher-ranked choices can no longer use that portion of my vote.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
2h

I could guess who wrote this article but I want to know for certain.

I am still confused about rank-choice voting!

I want Clark and Zimmerman to win will vote for Arnorld ( and hold my nose).

Please instruct me how my ballot should be submitted.

Thank you

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