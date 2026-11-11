Friends of the Washington Park & Zoo Railway has been nominated for a Best of the Rose City award in the nonprofit organization category. The organization is asking readers to vote and help introduce more people to its effort to bring the train back to Washington Park.

Voting closes Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Anyone can vote once a day. Voting at https://www.voterosecity.com/fwpzr or scanning the QR code below. We are targeting the end of this year for our first goal. The second goal is another approximately $325K to fund the project design.

The organization has raised $100,000 toward a goal of $325,000 to fund project design. Visit Friends of Washington Park & Zoo Railway website for details.