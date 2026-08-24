The iconic pink trolleys will be running people up to the street fair on the bridge and taking people up to the newly opened Washington Park Reservoir on the day of the Vista Bridge Centennial, Sunday, Aug. 30. Catch the open-air trolley at SW 18th and Columbia, and the Legends Condominiums, 1132 NW 19th Ave.

The Vista Bridge Centennial Street Festival will be held on the historic span, which will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.