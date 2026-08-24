The iconic pink trolleys will be running people up to the street fair on the bridge and taking people up to the newly opened Washington Park Reservoir on the day of the Vista Bridge Centennial, Sunday, Aug. 30. Catch the open-air trolley at SW 18th and Columbia, and the Legends Condominiums, 1132 NW 19th Ave.
The Vista Bridge Centennial Street Festival will be held on the historic span, which will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Flanders Breakfast Popup: Enjoy a special-edition breakfast on top of the bridge from 8-10 a.m. before the main festival begins.
Main Street Festival: Running from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., enjoy live music, food, a dog parade, vintage cars, games and history displays.
Community Art Project: Exhibiting public drawings, photographs, poems and stories coordinated by the Goose Hollow Neighborhood Association and the Regional Arts & Culture Council.
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Wouldn’t miss it!!
I wish that Examiner articles would include the addresses of the places written about.