Thomas Dodson
5h

The highlight that stuck with me in this piece is the individual stories that is very much what we are confronting with the homeless. I applaud the efforts of the Union Gospel Mission, The Salvation Army, and others that provide shelter and an opportunity for the homeless to begin anew and try to find a way to support themselves independently. Aside from shelters provided by our taxes or places like the Portland Rescue Mission which I think are charitable organizations, and food also provided by charitable organizations, we are missing the need for a strong community based short term civil commitment system for those on the street who are severely mentally ill and adversely affecting the safety, civility, and beauty of our public square. Until we get that third piece, a practical and immediate civil commitment system in place, many of the other efforts will just "feed the beast". Many people have expressed it, but it bears repeating. NO MORE ENABLING THE HOMELESS.

Norm Frink
Sometimes there are simple solutions to complex problems. Let's start with this: if you provide a lot of free things to people who don't or can't work they will come. While I recognize that a lot of these folks need help, local government and the homeless industrial complex it has spawned have provided so many free things and failed to enforce laws that it acts as a magnet for people in this situation. Forty years ago when the Rajneeshees wanted to import the homeless to vote for them they had to go to LA and other cities far from Oregon to find the numbers they needed. Today those numbers are in Portland because we provide more free things and fail to enforce laws that impede this kind of life. It's that simple. What's lacking is the will.

