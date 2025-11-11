Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
1h

She's hopeless...and feckless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Blatt's avatar
Jonathan Blatt
1h

There are at least four separate kinds of housing shortages, she is confusing and integrating those separate topics. Yes we need lots more housing, but it’s worth digging deeper to see what needs to be done.

The first is ordinary housing for those who can afford to pay full cost.

The second is housing for those who cannot afford a full “market-based” rent..and this will increasingly be a larger number of us as many are retiring who have worked near minimum wage jobs, their social security earnings will not be enough to cover rent. We will need a lot more subsidies of housing whether this is in public housing projects or vouchers for privately owned housing.

The third is the highly supportive types of housing and staffing for transitional sober housing.

The fourth is the even more specialized housing for the mentally ill who are able to have their condition stabilized and able to be integrated into the community with good support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture