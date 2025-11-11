Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson says Portland city officials need to step up and increase the housing supply.

The Housing First model may be rapidly losing traction with local some nonprofits, but Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson remains resolute that expanding housing supply is the best route to reduce homelessness.

At a KATU town hall meeting on Nov. 7, Pederson said, “Homelessness is a housing issue … and creation of housing is key.

“This is just a crisis that’s going to get worse, so we absolutely have to be focusing on housing.”

When Pederson says “we,” she doesn’t mean the jurisdiction she leads. Portland officials are the ones needing to step up, she said.

“We don’t build housing,” she said of county government. “Working with the mayor, working with the city council on how we can drive housing production is key.”

The county’s role is to “respond with homeless services,” she said.

Two days before the televised town hall, the Homeless Solutions Coalition heard presentations by Central City Concern and former County Councilor Sharon Meieran asserting that putting homeless people with chronic substance abuse or mental health problems into independent living is unsustainable, leading to destruction of housing units, behavior problems that overwhelm other residents and staff, and financial losses for the landlord.

One thing both sides of the debate agree on is the expectation that financial limits will tighten as a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order in July to halt federal funding of Housing First programs.