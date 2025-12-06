Northwest Examiner

Wesley Mahan
4h

This Portland liberal progressive is 100% behind Vasquez and his objectives. With Multnomah County, for him, it must feel like trying to penetrate a nuclear bomb-proof shelter. (After 20+ years living in Multnomah County and downtown Portland, I had to sell up and move to the calm and peaceful paradise of downtown Milwaukie!)

Richard Perkins
4h

This is a critical piece of the puzzle of getting addicts arrested for possession or other crimes into a criminal diversion program capable of treating their addiction and providing all the needed services required to reach recovery. Detox facility, holding facility while waiting for detox, sober housing after detox, clinical and peer support, medical support for administering recovery drugs and treatments for psychosis. Folks to help people with educational services, job skills, etc. this will help but unfortunately it is not the whole meal deal. Good for Nathan on a plan for this problem.

