Richard Cheverton
4h

Did Ms. Barnett ask: how much did it cost to save these people? Who paid the bill? How many full-time jobs were necessary to house, feed, counsel, and support these people? And have any of these people given back any compensation to the state or nonprofits who helped them? Are they currently employed; do they pay taxes?

Be nice to know.

Thomas Dodson
6h

This is a very good article focused on the experiences of those suffering from addiction and ways that they found recovery.

