Linda Witt
6h

Very thoughtful article. It's kind of shocking to see how slowly our local government is, in responding to the facts on the ground. Alan Evans of Bybee Lakes has been saying for years, "If you put a sick person in a house, you get a sick house." Also, everyone who works with the acutely ill people on the streets knows that most are not able to advocate for themselves; they are doing well to survive, much less make the right decisions about their health and security. Outreach professionals tell me that of every 100 people they connect with and offer services to, 95 decline because they prefer to continue their current life on the street. If we leave it in their hands, we will never be able to restore livability for the public at large.

Thomas Dodson
3h

Your article reminds me of the fatality a few months back of a man who was extremely psychotic, hanging knives out his windows, and when the police arrived ended up dead before he could be transported to a hospital. Housing first was always a way of warehousing the severely mentally ill. The culture in our city seems to minimize the severity of those suffering with severe mental disorders and underestimates the necessity of a good civil commitment capability. We have a systemic problem with the unavailability of hospital beds for those who are severely mentally ill, going back 20 years when emergency rooms started having to keep patients for days at a time, because of a lack of beds. The medical community has largely avoided this population because the laws governing hospitalization are impractical, lead to wasted efforts, and unreasonably focused on the right to refuse treatment in the face of obvious need for it. The recently passed HB2005 is an improvement from years of an overreliance on the "imminent dangerousness" standard. But it is administratively burdensome and takes too long to institute. It also defers the immediate decision of civil commitment for weeks, disregarding the liberty interests of those with severe mental disorders in the meantime.

A stronger criminal justice system and a stronger mental health system are necessary to improve neighborhoods and help the severely mentally ill homeless. Jail, followed by treatment under a civil commitment statute, for those who break public laws, rather than treatment in place of jail is a better balance. When is the city going to stop bending over backwards to accommodate those whose illnesses and choices defy ordinary and reasonable social conformity? It is going to take a politically savvy person to build up community support for effective and relatively short-term hospital care. A good place to start is to get judges deciding commitment in hospitals instead of in their usual chambers. A public emergency demands some creativity and innovation. Psychiatrists will jump to work in a system that can provide reasonable patient outcomes but will say no to a system that releases people back on the street after 3 days who will just go back to their old ways. Also, the police will be much more likely to go to the trouble of taking people to hospitals if they know there is a reasonable chance of not being such a bother to communities and or so obvious destructive to their personhood.

