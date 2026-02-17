Northwest Examiner

David Mitchell
2h

Living for many years in Wisconsin close to Green Bay, I became a dedicated fan of the ownership model of the Packers -- owned 100% by thousands of Wisconsin and other residents to ensure the team never leaves Lambeau Stadium. What a shame that the Blazers couldn't have been sold to the hundreds of thousands of its fans to provide funds for ongoing improvements in its stadium facilities, player recruitment, etc. But the idea that tax generated funds should be used to update a facility used primarily as a venue for a single team that can split town any time makes absolutely no sense to me.

David Kohler
1h

Having moved to Portland from Oakland, CA, in 2015, we're familiar with the sports teams' demands for updated stadiums. We voted for a bond to bring the Raiders back from LA, then lost them to Las Vegas. I suspect Oaklanders are still paying on that Bond. Now the Oakland 'A's are halfway to Las Vegas, "temporarily" playing in Sacramento. Oaklanders are still paying.

