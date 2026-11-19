Can Portland simultaneously have too many schools and too few houses? If the number of school children is declining, won’t that eventually result in a declining population?
Frequent NW Examiner contributor Kurt Misar posed those questions, which seem apt.
After all, Portland Public Schools plans to close 10 grade schools due to declining enrollment while state and local governments are doing all they can to boost housing construction.
I’ll quote from his email:
“We understand from countless reports, including continued statements from Oregon’s chief economist, that we have a severe shortage of housing in Portland and Oregon.
But there is a counter factor at work
“Growth has stopped over the last few years, and Portland/Multnomah County population is currently deceasing,” he wrote.
Misar noted that more than 10,000 jobs in Washington County (at Nike and Intel primarily) have been cut in the past five years.
“And yet, job vacancy and demand for applicants hasn’t grown either,” he wrote, suggesting that demand for housing should also be shrinking
“Meanwhile, PPS school enrollment has dropped 11%. U.S. Census data states that the number of children in Portland under the age of 5 fell by 33% in the last six years. It would appear that the next generation of future adults in Portland is going to fall by something akin to 33%.”
Fewer children should result in fewer adults, not accounting for in migration or people moving out of the city.
“I do not mean to dismiss the present need we have for housing. But I am increasingly concerned that our late reaction to this need will conversely create far more housing than demand will require in the next two decades,” Misar wrote.
The passing of the large baby boom generation will free up many homes and apartments in the next 10 years. Could that mean the housing shortage corrects on its own?
He doesn’t know, but he thinks we should be paying attention to that possibility.
“We humans, particularly short-sighted politicians, are very good at overreacting to the immediate market demand and paying little-to-no attention to the future of that demand,” he concluded.
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This is an excellent article about what is really a very complex problem. I think we’re mixing several different issues. Portland’s schools were built for a very different demographic, and the number of school-age children we had in the 1970s may never return. It may be time to reduce the number of school buildings. I would favor a three-to-five-year consolidation plan, recognizing the financial pressures PPS faces, but I agree with the superintendent that every child deserves access to comparable educational services.
Declining school enrollment doesn’t necessarily mean declining demand for housing. Consider a city of 600,000 people. With an average of three people per household, it needs 200,000 occupied homes. Reduce that to 2.1 people per household, and the same population needs nearly 286,000 homes—an increase of 43% without adding a single resident.
But not all housing is interchangeable, particularly when it comes to families with children. Portland may have an adequate supply of certain types of apartments while still facing a serious shortage of affordable family-sized housing. A 2024 survey commissioned by Oregon Realtors found that 79% of Oregon voters preferred detached single-family homes, compared with just 7% who preferred apartments or condominiums. While this isn’t a survey specifically of Portland families, it raises an interesting question: Can developers economically build the kinds of homes that families want at prices they can afford?
Perhaps the relationship between housing and school enrollment is more complicated than simply counting housing units. If Portland cannot provide affordable family-sized homes, could that be contributing to declining school enrollment as families choose to settle elsewhere?
Ironically, expanding the urban growth boundary might help regional housing affordability while encouraging more families to settle in Hillsboro or East County rather than Portland.
Don’t get me wrong. I think Portland is a great place to live. But we should be asking whether Portland is still a realistic choice for median-income families with children. Where are the good-paying job opportunities, and how many young families can realistically afford a home here?
Building more housing is important, but we shouldn’t assume it will automatically attract young families. Portland also needs good-paying jobs and the kinds of housing options that make families want to put down roots here.
Great questions. Here are more, along with a few observations.
There birth rate is falling in all developed countries and in most, below replacement rate.
Sperm counts in men’s have been falling in the population, making pregnancy less likely. An evolutionary change?
The human footprint on the planet has been growing dramatically over the last 250 years to the point that threatens the extinction of most species except those that feed on our excess (pests), those we eat (meat, farmed animals) and pets.
Our expanding footprint is warming the planet. Not only are we demanding the limited land on our planet to facilitate physical and economic growth, but that growth is limiting the land suitable to live on.
We are obsessed with finding ways to live longer.
What we are attempting to do with AI is to accelerate the economic growth and reduce the need for humans to create art, perform hard labor and solve hard questions that have exercised human brains over our evolution.
Questions
Is capitalism, which depends on both absolute growth and productivity growth, the right ism for earth today. Do we need something that nobody has yet thought of to save the planet?
Should we be consciously trying to shrink the population? Our footprint?
Do we need a new value system that changes the role of humans on the planet? One of conservators rather than usurpers?
Do we need to start forging a different global value system to ensure our survival?
Has anyone else reflected on this stuff?
To Allan and Kurt’s question- why should we be building new housing when we will soon need less of it. Perhaps we should be making what we have more durable and efficient for a shrink population.
I can’t wait for Richard’s commentary on this post.