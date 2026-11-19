Can Portland simultaneously have too many schools and too few houses? If the number of school children is declining, won’t that eventually result in a declining population?

Frequent NW Examiner contributor Kurt Misar posed those questions, which seem apt.

After all, Portland Public Schools plans to close 10 grade schools due to declining enrollment while state and local governments are doing all they can to boost housing construction.

I’ll quote from his email:

“We understand from countless reports, including continued statements from Oregon’s chief economist, that we have a severe shortage of housing in Portland and Oregon.

But there is a counter factor at work

“Growth has stopped over the last few years, and Portland/Multnomah County population is currently deceasing,” he wrote.

Misar noted that more than 10,000 jobs in Washington County (at Nike and Intel primarily) have been cut in the past five years.

“And yet, job vacancy and demand for applicants hasn’t grown either,” he wrote, suggesting that demand for housing should also be shrinking

“Meanwhile, PPS school enrollment has dropped 11%. U.S. Census data states that the number of children in Portland under the age of 5 fell by 33% in the last six years. It would appear that the next generation of future adults in Portland is going to fall by something akin to 33%.”

Fewer children should result in fewer adults, not accounting for in migration or people moving out of the city.

“I do not mean to dismiss the present need we have for housing. But I am increasingly concerned that our late reaction to this need will conversely create far more housing than demand will require in the next two decades,” Misar wrote.

The passing of the large baby boom generation will free up many homes and apartments in the next 10 years. Could that mean the housing shortage corrects on its own?

He doesn’t know, but he thinks we should be paying attention to that possibility.

“We humans, particularly short-sighted politicians, are very good at overreacting to the immediate market demand and paying little-to-no attention to the future of that demand,” he concluded.

