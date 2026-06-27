Tom Dundon deal akin to extortion
The city is responsible for Moda Center maintenance; Blazers owner should pay for improvements he wants
By Michele Peters
I have been looking into the Moda Center dilemma over the past many days, and reading this article, “Portland mayor lambasts critics of Moda Center deal as county questions investment,” the numbers stopped me. The upfront pledge is $120 million, but when you add the $280 million in operating expenses over 20 years, the total public subsidy from the city alone approaches $900 million. That figure deserves far more attention than it is getting.
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Tom Dundon, who led a group that paid $4.25 billion for the franchise, has contributed exactly nothing toward renovation, and says he won’t. A $4.25 billion purchase and the new owner cannot find a dollar for the building that houses the asset? That is not a negotiation. To me, it is akin to something like extortion.
The Multnomah County commissioners are asking exactly the right question, which is what is the return on investment for this community, and they are getting no answer. The county faces a $78 million general fund deficit while being asked for $100 million. The Blazers didn’t even bother to show up to the meeting.
Wilson’s letter is also telling. Attacking a private citizen running a taxpayer advocacy website and scolding councilors for using social media rather than sitting down quietly to “figure out the math” reads as pressure to suppress public debate, not facilitate it. That is not a good sign about the transparency of the process.
So, what should we do?
Call the bluff.
Dundon paid $4.25 billion for a franchise. That price reflects the value of the Portland market, the fan base, and the arena. If Portland is worth that much to him as a purchase, it is worth something to him as a home. A buyer at that price does not walk away from the asset over a renovation negotiation unless he has somewhere better to go, and right now he does not.
The city should make clear it will fund essential structural repairs on its own building—cracked concrete, corroded steel, plumbing and fire safety—because those are ownership obligations regardless of the tenant. But renovation beyond basic maintenance should require private investment as a condition, a meaningful ownership stake in revenue streams, naming rights, luxury suites, something that makes this a genuine partnership rather than a subsidy.
If Dundon walks, he walks. But the far more likely outcome is that a billionaire who just made a $4.25 billion bet on Portland basketball finds a way to contribute when the alternative is losing the deal entirely.
The commissioners asking hard questions are doing their jobs. The council members pushing back are doing their jobs. Wilson’s instinct to close the deal quickly and quietly is the problem. Take the negotiations away from his administration. He has already shown his cards.
Portland has competent counsel. Let them negotiate without the mayor telegraphing concessions from the podium.
Michele Peters is a Northwest District resident.
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Michele Peters, Great commentary, well researched and thoughtfully presented. Successful businessmen negotiate, they push and push. Dundon is no exception.
Our mayor on the other hand is a " pleaser". He is not a fighter. He doesn't want a sour story to tarnish his record ( his reputation is already on display).
I, for one, do not care if the Blazer's leave. A long season of watching primadona athletes ( arguably the best) play one type of game during the regular season and a better one in the playoffs. Watching on TV is just fine.
If the Commissioners and City Council push back and call Dundon's Bluff, we may actually win.
The Boston Celtics played in decrepit South Station for decades and were beloved champions.
I say, Let them eat cake.
What narratives like yours ignore is that the Blazers do not own the stadium, the city does. The Trailblazers are the best and only tenant, and they pay $6 million per year for their tenancy. They also provide employment for what, 1000 people? No small feat in a city like ours that is falling behind on employment numbers. Dundon rightly recognizes what he is and is not responsible for as a tenant. Any tenant who payed handsomely for their rent and got a crumbling property in return would be right to pack up and leave, regardless of their financial situation.
The city and county appear to be taking the lead from Seattle and Oakland—cities that “stuck to their principals” and lost their sports teams. As a lifelong blazers fan who understands that once Portland loses our NBA team, it’s never coming back, I’m disgusted at the lack of urgency and care this city is showing regarding our team. At least our mayor gets it.