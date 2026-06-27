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Marc's avatar
Marc
4h

Michele Peters, Great commentary, well researched and thoughtfully presented. Successful businessmen negotiate, they push and push. Dundon is no exception.

Our mayor on the other hand is a " pleaser". He is not a fighter. He doesn't want a sour story to tarnish his record ( his reputation is already on display).

I, for one, do not care if the Blazer's leave. A long season of watching primadona athletes ( arguably the best) play one type of game during the regular season and a better one in the playoffs. Watching on TV is just fine.

If the Commissioners and City Council push back and call Dundon's Bluff, we may actually win.

The Boston Celtics played in decrepit South Station for decades and were beloved champions.

I say, Let them eat cake.

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Elishevet's avatar
Elishevet
4h

What narratives like yours ignore is that the Blazers do not own the stadium, the city does. The Trailblazers are the best and only tenant, and they pay $6 million per year for their tenancy. They also provide employment for what, 1000 people? No small feat in a city like ours that is falling behind on employment numbers. Dundon rightly recognizes what he is and is not responsible for as a tenant. Any tenant who payed handsomely for their rent and got a crumbling property in return would be right to pack up and leave, regardless of their financial situation.

The city and county appear to be taking the lead from Seattle and Oakland—cities that “stuck to their principals” and lost their sports teams. As a lifelong blazers fan who understands that once Portland loses our NBA team, it’s never coming back, I’m disgusted at the lack of urgency and care this city is showing regarding our team. At least our mayor gets it.

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