The 1904 Thurman Street Building highlights the cluster of properties at Northwest 24th and Thurman.

A cluster of properties at the corner of Northwest 24th and Thurman streets will go up for auction at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Aug. 31 to cover debts of over $860,000, according to court documents.

The properties, which include the 1904 Thurman Street Building at 2390 NW Thurman St., are owned by Brent Douglas, who purchased them in 2004 and 2007.

Tenants include the Thurman Street Collective marijuana dispensary, Big Dan’s West Coast Bento and a residential tenant in a house facing Northwest 24th Avenue.

Current tenants will be at the mercy of the potential buyer determined by the auction in August.

Dan Baer has operated his bento stand at 2368 NW Thurman since 2008, said he had no warning of the financial crisis facing Douglas. His lease gives him the right to stay in place until August 2027.

Douglas told the NW Examiner he had no comment on the matter.