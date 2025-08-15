Northwest Examiner

OEB
2h

Thank you Mr. McAvoy, a beautiful essay. You touched on all the things I love about Portland. Now I wish, hope that our mayor and the councilors read and pay attention, because if they don't manage their business properly we will lose our open spaces and peaceful fun places. Thank you again for a lovely essay.

marjorie mclaughlin
3h

Another great article Joe - thanks

