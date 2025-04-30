Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Javier's avatar
Javier
Apr 30Edited

Ever since Thomas (and Storm Large) came out against the disastrous Portland Charter Reform, I've known he was a solid and intelligent dude. I'm sure he's telling Portland voters "I TOLD YOU SO!" right about now. https://www.wweek.com/news/2022/09/21/murmurs-thomas-lauderdale-and-storm-large-pan-city-charter-reform/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melissa Gene Arnold's avatar
Melissa Gene Arnold
8d

Love it! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture