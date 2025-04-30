Thomas Lauderdale, Allan Classen and Lauderdale’s dog Gonzo on the former site of the Elk statue.

A Loft, A Legacy, A Little Pink Martini

On a recent spring afternoon, Thomas Lauderdale greeted me at the door of his downtown loft—a sprawling, theatrical space where music, politics and Portland history seem to tumble into one another. It’s the kind of place where a rehearsal might give way to a fundraiser, and where every lamp has a backstory.

Lauderdale, the founder of Pink Martini and one of Portland’s most recognizable cultural figures, has always marched to a beat of his own—part symphony, part civic sermon. Among his many passions is The Northwest Examiner, which he credits with “chronicling Portland for 50 years.” (Technically, it’s been thirty-nine, but we’re not about to correct a man in a fuchsia tuxedo.)

Recently, Thomas invited me on a tour of the loft. It was more than a social visit. Lauderdale has stepped up as a supporter of our mission to secure long-term financial sustainability for the Examiner. As he sees it, the paper’s role in preserving the integrity and character of Northwest Portland is not just worthwhile—it’s essential.

Thomas and I first crossed paths in 1982, when we both attended Peace Church of the Brethren in Southeast Portland. Even then, his instinct for showmanship and sense of service were impossible to miss. All these years later, he’s offering both again—this time, to support independent journalism.

Next week, he’ll head out with Pink Martini for a two-week European tour, with stops in Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Switzerland. Before leaving, though, he recorded a short video explaining why the Examiner still matters. It was filmed on an iPhone, in one take. No edits, no script—just Lauderdale being Lauderdale: heartfelt, unscripted and entirely himself.

You can watch it below.