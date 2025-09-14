Northwest Examiner

JM Johnson
5h

If any of our District 4 Council members can get this stupid parking extension repealed, I’ll vote for them next year. The short-sighted decision to add more hurdles to business owners who are struggling to get folks out in the evening and activate our streets again is absurd. The Council should have directed the mayor and city administrator to find that money in their budgets and make the necessary cuts.

David Meltzer
5h

The 5 after 5 program is true. However, the article says that it applies to any meter including the 2 hour ones. According to the PBOT site, that is not true. You can park for 5 hours downtown (so you an attend a show for example) but only at a 4 hour or longer meter. The 2-hour ones which surround most of the areas around the performing arts centers won't allow 5 hours. So if you park at 7:15 to make your 7:30 curtain call, your meter will expire at 9:15. And because you're already at the 2-hour max, you simply can't take out your phone and extend via the PK app.

