Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JW's avatar
JW
13hEdited

At some point people in Portland need to stop constantly being paranoid about “optics” (which usually equates to anticipation of one or more special interest representative or group claiming false or otherwise misplaced outrage to push their agendas) and start worrying about common sense, actual fairness, and reality.

Btw, I grew up and still have family that live only a short distance from the North Portland aquatic center in question - that area is doing much better than the Pearl District/NW as far as safety, new businesses coming in, cleanliness, and park maintenance. Claiming any sort of NW elitism at this point to shut down valid complaints over city hall wrong-doings is a very tired trope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M Peters's avatar
M Peters
13h

Superb reporting. I support law suits on this matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture