Structural steel is going up for a self-storage business at Northwest 14th and Savier. Photos by Walden Kirsch.

Long-time Portland developer Joe Weston’s company, Weston Investment, is behind a six-story U-Store Self Storage building under construction at 1730 NW 14th Ave. (at Savier). The triangular patch of land next to the train tracks is also known as Block 29.

Weston owns 61% of Hoyt Street Properties, the primary development firm behind the transformation of the Pearl District from a warehouse district into a heralded mixed-use area.

Weston says there’s a definite need for storage to serve the Pearl, Northwest and Slabtown apartment dwellers who lack garages or basements to stash their extra belongings.

There are 33 other U-Stores across Oregon and Washington, including four in Portland.

Seven ground floor retail spots are included in the U-Store project, which Weston says will be primarily marketed to factory reps, since people aren’t clamoring for retail space.

“If you go into any district right now, there are a hell of a lot of vacancies,” Weston said.