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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
4hEdited

The essay asks whether the Socialists in Office Committee is a committee of a political party, then declines to answer. The answer turns on whether the public keeps suspending disbelief.

Politics is theater, and theater works only when the audience suspends disbelief. The staging does much of that work. Put a play under a proscenium arch, in front of an audience that knows the conventions, and people readily accept actors as, say, Danish royals and ghosts on the battlements. Scatter the cast of *Hamlet* through the cars of a commuter train, declaiming their lines at random, and the spell breaks. Passengers see only strangers talking to themselves.

"DSA is not a political party" is a performance of the same kind, and the legal technicalities are its proscenium. DSA isn't registered with the state. Portland's races are officially nonpartisan. As the essay notes, the state Ethics Commission has twice found no law that reaches the arrangement. That staging lets officials and DSA's own partisans keep a straight face. Meanwhile DSA recruits candidates, endorses them on written terms, requires its cadre candidates to caucus, meets with its councilors to coordinate their work in office, and tells prospective candidates in plain words, "DSA is your party."

The essay's two documents fit here too. City Code 1.03 is the playbill: independent judgment, the merits, the whole public first, every word of it advisory. The chapter's endorsement terms are the script the actors actually follow. The charter's oath doesn't say "registered party" or "party recognized under state law." It says "political party." Read without the stagecraft, an organization that recruits, endorses, caucuses, coordinates and calls itself a party is one, and its committee for officeholders is a committee of a political party.

None of this is new. DSA's lineage runs back to the Socialist Party of America, which ran Milwaukee's city hall for 38 of the 50 years before 1960, most of that time in elections Wisconsin had made nonpartisan specifically to stop it. No one in Milwaukee pretended the Socialists weren't a party. The ballot changed. The party didn't.

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James Hunt Miller's avatar
James Hunt Miller
6h

Doesn't this local "party" ambiguity parallel national (D)s' leaders' reluctance to embrace their socialist allies after DSA's very recent "blue(r) wave" wins in a number of states and localities? If so, perhaps any Portland resolution would also parallel the national one, which would require an end to demonizing the further "left."

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