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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
Aug 30

A few observations. One, Sharon has the guts to put out a plan and state “critique me, add to it etc.”. Two, her willingness to take on the non profits/NGOs who have operated without any accountability should be enough to convince anyone to vote for her. We have spent billions on a problem that has gotten worse, with little to no accountability. And finally, as a result of Sharon’s willingness to examine the nonprofits, the unions have endorsed her opponents. Of course they have, they want the status quo and the grift to continue. For me, the results of this race will reflect if Portland will ever change. Donate to her campaign and volunteer.

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Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
Aug 30

The mismanagement of money is mind-blowing alongside the crumbling of the city of Portland.

Portland has been derailed long enough...let's get Portland back on track! Enough is enough!

You've got this Sharon Meieran!

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