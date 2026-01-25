Northwest Examiner

Autumn
2hEdited

Wonderful news for the Pearl! I'll have a few new businesses to submit for inclusion in the map as I have new tenants moving into the historic Ecotrust building soon. Very excited for the Malarkey's steakhouse revitalzing the Oba space. I remember when Oba was the catalsyt that put the Pearl on the map as a destination, and I'm hopeful we'll see a similar spark.

Olivia Clark
3h

This is the kind of positive news we need as we bring our City back! Thank you Al for your vision and persistence in the Pearl.

