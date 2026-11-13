The surface pool is separated from the water supply in the reservoir buried beneath.

The Oregonian/Oregonlive reporter Gosia Wozniaka followed up on our scoop last month about the major leak at the Washington Park reservoir reflecting pool.

After crediting the NW Examiner with uncovering the story, Wozniaka quoted a Water Bureau spokesperson who said crews are conducting extensive dye testing to locate the leak.

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/11/how-a-neighborhood-paper-exposed-portlands-68000-gallon-a-day-reflecting-pool-leak.html