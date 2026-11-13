Northwest Examiner

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Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
1h

The NW district has the BEST scoop reporter ever!!!

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
21mEdited

Alan, you're too gentle to note the slur..." neighborhood newspaper." The Oregonian wouldn't dream of mentioning your Substack...or maybe no one over there has ever heard of it.

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