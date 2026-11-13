The Oregonian/Oregonlive reporter Gosia Wozniaka followed up on our scoop last month about the major leak at the Washington Park reservoir reflecting pool.
After crediting the NW Examiner with uncovering the story, Wozniaka quoted a Water Bureau spokesperson who said crews are conducting extensive dye testing to locate the leak.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/11/how-a-neighborhood-paper-exposed-portlands-68000-gallon-a-day-reflecting-pool-leak.html
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The NW district has the BEST scoop reporter ever!!!
Alan, you're too gentle to note the slur..." neighborhood newspaper." The Oregonian wouldn't dream of mentioning your Substack...or maybe no one over there has ever heard of it.